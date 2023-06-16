Postal services of Estonia and Kazakhstan jointly to develop e-commerce

State postal service Omniva has signed memorandum of cooperation with its Kazakh counterpart, Kazpost JSC, which is aimed at ensuring the safe delivery of e-commerce parcels.

Omniva says the agreement will utilize both the transit potential of Kazakhstan, the operational and commercial experience of Kazpost, and access to Omniva's global customers and partners, delivery and reception centers in the European Union and the U.S.

"The background of Omniva is a successful transformation from ex-Soviet background to world leading tech and e-commerce company in the postal sphere," Mart Mägi, CEO of Omniva, said.

"We see exact same potential in Central Asia and we believe that in strategic cooperation with Kazpost we are able to make change happen across all of Central Asia. Through this partnership, people in Kazakhstan and Central Asia more widely will have access to leading e-commerce platforms globally," Mägi went on.

Assel Zhanasova, CEO of Kazpost JSC, said: "Kazpost has a developed ecosystem for e-commerce, featuring a bond warehouse, 208 parcel supermarkets across the country, more than 3,500 couriers, a virtual address service, and a mobile app."

"Moreover, the status of an economic representative of Kazpost makes it possible to save time and resources during customs clearance. All this allows to reduce delivery time. Bearing in mind the significant role of the last mile in supply chain, we focus on collaboration with international partners. Therefore, cooperation with the Estonian postal service and their transport and logistics resources is important for us," she added.

Omniva is a trademark of AS Eesti Post and is an Estonian state-owned company, the main activity of which is the provision of logistics services (parcel and postal services), digital services, and international transit services.

Kazpost JSC is the national postal operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing postal, financial, logistics, brokerage, agency services, e-commerce.

