Transition from Express Post to Omniva difficult

News
Post.
Post. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This year, Omniva took over the dispatch of newspapers from Express Post, but some people have complained about late deliveries.

The competition authority barred Omniva and Express Post from merging in the winter, citing the risk of monopolization. Then, Express Post stopped distributing newspapers to Viljandi, Pärnu, Tartu, and Tallinn, and Omniva took over.

The shift has been slow. Several Tallinn households have not received their newspapers in recent weeks.

Martin Shmutov, editor-in-chief of the daily Õhtuleht, said that Omniva has not learnt from its errors in Viljandi, despite the fact that the transition occurred there in early April; however, he is not concerned about cancellations as a result of this.

"I am even more worried about the overall reputational damage to all the publications, as people do not blame Omniva, they blame us," he said.

Õhtuleht now sends subscribers a compensation package from which they can choose what they want in exchange for damages. Shmutov said that that could have been avoided if the two postal services had merged.

"If it were up to me, I would have already submitted my resignation, but as Omniva is a government-owned company, nobody will submit their resignation there. We have no choice but to try to influence them," Shmutov said.

According to Omniva, there are several explanations for the concerns; in some cases, the correct addresses have not reached Omniva, or the keys to an apartment building, for example, may not have been given to Omniva by the previous postman, which had to be returned to the apartment association first.

Also, the acquisition of the postal services compelled Omniva to recruit new letter carriers. "During the summer, it was difficult to recruit someone to work in the early morning hours since we had to compete with all of the other job proposals on all of the markets," Kristi Unt, member of the Omniva management board, explained.

Omniva anticipates resolving the issues within a few weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:49

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

15:00

New EDF food packages criticized by company that missed out on tender

14:20

Exhibition of Ülo Sooster's son canceled by ERM comes to Tartu Art Museum

13:39

Eesti Energia: Margins cannot be kept down forever

13:10

Decision to station Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania no change for Estonia

13:01

Kallas: Ministry officials who knew about Ida-Viru school issues must go

13:00

Tallink chief: CO2 tax will increase ferry ticket prices further next year

12:36

Estonia still issuing special visas to Russian citizens Updated

12:21

Wise manages 50 percent increase in turnover on year

11:38

Poll: Popularity of parliamentary party Eesti 200 continues to decline

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

27.06

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is not doing well

27.06

President Karis worried about government's excessive use of confidence vote

26.06

Remains of one of Estonia's largest 13th-century structures unearthed

07:54

Intense competition has no effect on food prices in Estonia

27.06

Eesti Pank wants to stop issuing 1 and 2 cent coins

12:36

Estonia still issuing special visas to Russian citizens Updated

27.06

Kallas: Budget cuts could save €50 million next year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: