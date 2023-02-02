Growing demand sees packages from abroad arrive faster

Packages sorting center.
Packages sorting center. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The number of mail order packages has grown in recent years, which has paradoxically shortened delivery times as bigger shipments reduce the price of transport for mail companies.

Usual international logistics supply chains were long disrupted because of the pandemic. Kristina Haavala, head of media relations for Estonian mail carrier Omniva, said that these are recovering now, which is also working to shorten delivery times.

"Volumes are up post-Covid, and we can offer more frequent transport solutions with better prices for smaller destinations, including Estonia," she said.

A European Union tax change from the summer of 2021 that allows Estonian buyers to pay VAT immediately upon making the purchase with major online retailers has also made it easier to send packages that cost under €150 to Estonia.

The fastest package ordered through Omniva took just six days to arrive in Tallinn from China. Haavala said that, on average, packages to and from China take 12 days to arrive.

New logistics centers also cutting waiting times

Rauno Parras, head of transport for Itella Estonia, said that the packages volume of international online shops nearly doubled last year. "A wider selection of goods and at times cheaper prices are one reason, while shorter delivery times are another," he offered.

Growing package volumes have seen major companies construct more effective logistics centers to speed up delivery and return of goods. "To cater to different markets more quickly and effectively, international e-shops are moving their warehouses to locations that are closer to the consumer, which works to shorten the waiting time for orders," Parras suggested.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

