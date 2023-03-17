Price of standard letter to go up to €1.30

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is raising the price of sending a letter in Estonia by 45 percent. Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) has submitted for a round of approvals a regulation that will raise universal postal service fees, bumping the price of sending a standard letter from €0.90 to €1.30.

Domestic package rates will go up 20 percent on average, while postage for international letters is slated to go up around 30 percent.

Estonian residents send around 1.2 million domestic and another approximately half a million international letters a year.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications noted that the number of universal postal service users is continuing to fall, and no daily need exists for the service.

Universal mail service operator Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, stands to earn an additional €2.4 million a year from the hike.

