Estonian firm buys Lithuanian agricultural group Litagra

Infortar's subsidiary Infortar Agro is expanding into Lithuania by buying agricultural group UAB Litagra, which operates in milk and crop production, poultry farming, feed manufacturing and other farming activities.

Litagra is a Lithuanian agricultural group that began operations in 1991. The Litagra group includes UAB Joniškio Grūdai, UAB Litagros Žemės Ūkio Centras and Agrohold Estonia OÜ, whose shares belong 100 percent to UAB Litagra. In total, in addition to the parent company, the Litagra group includes 34 companies.

The transaction expands Infortar's agricultural operations into Lithuania and complements Infortar's existing investments in this field in Estonia. Once the transaction is completed, the farms owned by the group will have a total of 16,600 animals, annual milk production will reach 93,000 tonnes and the total area of farmland will increase to 23,000 hectares. Poultry farming, including turkey and broiler farms, will become a new area of activity.

"Estonia and Lithuania have historically been agricultural countries. Our latitude and climate are well suited to milk production, our cows are among the highest-yielding in Europe, and our farms are among the most modern. Milk is one of our most important natural resources. By increasing production, it could become an important export product and strengthen our position in international markets," said Ain Hanschmidt, CEO of Infortar.

Martti Talgre. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Infortar's managing director Martti Talgre added that they have operated in Lithuania for eight years, experienced an investor‑friendly environment and taken part in economic growth.

"Agriculture is highly valued in Lithuania, and both performance and productivity are strong. This is why we decided to make one of Estonia's largest foreign investments in Lithuanian agriculture and acquire a well-established company with a long history," said Talgre.

According to Invalda INVL, which has been a Litagra shareholder since 2011, the transaction confirms the value created in the company and marks the end of a successful investment cycle.

"Fifteen years ago, we invested in Litagra with the ambition of building a competitive company operating in high-value, profitable segments of the food and agriculture industry. Over the years, we consistently invested in dairy and poultry production, expanded into new businesses and exited activities that no longer fit our strategy," said Invalda INVL's CEO Darius Šulnis.

Litagra's current management will continue to run the company's daily operations, and Infortar does not plan significant changes to the company's existing activities as a result of the transaction. To complete the transaction, permits and approvals from authorities must be obtained and other additional conditions fulfilled.

The Litagra Group employs almost 400 people. As of the end of last year, the group's consolidated turnover was €69 million and EBITDA €14.5 million. The group has a total of 10,500 hectares of arable land.

Litagra's subsidiary UAB Sūduvos Ūkis, which is wholly owned by UAB Joniškio Grūdai, is the largest turkey farming company in the Baltic States. The company operates six production sites comprising a total of 29 modern barns with a total of 160,000 turkeys.

In addition, the group operates broiler production facilities with capacity for approximately 360,000 broilers per production cycle. The poultry operations are supported by the group company UAB Joniškio Grūdai, which produced 69,000 tonnes of compound feed and related products in 2025, including protein, vitamin and mineral supplements, premixes, baits and pet food. The company also supplies compound feed to Litagra Group's poultry farming companies.

Kõrtsi Dairy Farm, a member of OÜ Estonia Farmid. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Litagra's subsidiary UAB Litagros Žemės Ūkio Centras (LŽŪC) is the third-largest dairy farming company in Lithuania by herd size. The company operates eight farms and focuses on dairy production and crop farming. The company's dairy herd comprises approximately 8,300 cows and young cattle, and it produces an average of 35,000 tonnes of raw milk per year.

Infortar operates in seven countries; the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. The group includes 107 companies, and excluding associated companies, Infortar employs 6 890 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!