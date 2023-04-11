Cost of sending letters to increase from May 10

An Eesti Post mailbox.
An Eesti Post mailbox. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
New prices for Estonia's universal postal services will come into force on May 10. Costs for sending domestic and international letters as well as standard parcel services are all set to increase, according to state-owned postal delivery company Omniva.

The cost of sending a standard domestic letter in Estonia will rise from 90 cents to €1.30.

The price of sending a standard international letter will rise by almost a third to €2.60. Domestic registered and insured letters will cost €6. There will also be changes to the cost of sending letters with heavier weights.

From May 10, domestic packages weighing up to 1 kilogram will cost €6.30 to send, while prices for other domestic and international packages are also set to change.

However, the price increases do not affect packages sent via parcel machines and the cost of courier services will also remain the same.

The price changes for the universal postal service will now be rubber-stamped by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications and are subject to the approval of the Competition Authority.

Editor: Michael Cole

