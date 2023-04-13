Competition watchdog trying to get to the bottom of fuel market workings

News
Gas stations in Tallinn. Prices from October 2018.
Gas stations in Tallinn. Prices from October 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Competition Authority launched an analysis of the motor fuels retail and wholesale market last fall to try and understand its inner workings. The results are expected in 18 months.

Evelin Pärn-Lee, director general of the Competition Authority, said that the watchdog is in the middle of an economic analysis that is not directly aimed at finding signs of violations.

"The aim is to understand how the Estonian fuel market works," Pärn-Lee said, adding that the agency plans to render the entire analysis process as transparent as possible to allow market participants and consumers to see how the market functions.

"We hope our analysis will also shed light on price formation and whether it is true that while world market oil price hikes are translated immediately into fuel prices in Estonia, the price of oil falling only reflects in Estonian gas stations after a delay," the watchdog's director said.

The study will take place in stages and started by phrasing topics, hypotheses and questions. Questionnaires were sent out to nine leading retail and wholesalers in Estonia. The Competition Authority is also looking to collect information on the profitability of fuel sales and other gas station services, how world market oil prices reflect in the retail price in Estonia, the effect of loyalty systems on the competition situation, international supply sources etc.

The final report of the analysis will likely be published in the second half of 2024 as such analyses usually take 12-18 months.

The Estonian Competition Authority exercises supervision in the fields of competition, natural gas, district heating, postal services, public water supply and sewerage and railways. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:48

Urmas Reinsalu spent most on electoral campaigning on March 5

10:15

Alcohol and tobacco excise duties increase rate should be known by summer

09:36

Competition watchdog trying to get to the bottom of fuel market workings

09:35

More Ukrainian people arriving in Estonia than leaving

08:48

Minimum wage rise causing consternation between coalition parties

08:19

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

12.04

Varbla residents surprised by nuclear power plant report

12.04

Opposition: New government does not deserve 100 criticism-free days

12.04

Enefit Power awaiting clarification from politicans on coalition agreement

12.04

EDF chief: Finland, Estonia's defense cooperation will rise to 'new level'

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

12.04

ISS: 26 individuals with terror links have pursued Estonian e-residency

12.04

Estonian security service: FSB systematically trying to recruit refugees

12.04

Riigikogu gives Kaja Kallas mandate to form new government Updated

12.04

ISS perceives more migrants from Islamic risk states as a threat

12.04

Internal Security Service 2022-2023 Yearbook in full

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: