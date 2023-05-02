Eesti Energia sues Competition Authority over Narva heating price

Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola.
Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power has turned to court after the Estonian Competition Authority has failed to approve the price of heating in Narva for almost 18 months.

"The aim of the price offer is not to profit off heating the homes of people in Narva, but to cover the costs of generating heat. The price of heat currently fails to pay for what it costs to generate, and Enefit Power made a loss of €13.5 million from the sale of heat in 2022," the company's CEO Andres Vainola told Postimees.

The Competition Authority said on March 10 that it will not approve Enefit Power's price hike request after 18 months of deliberation. The last time the watchdog laid down a new price ceiling for district heating in Narva was in late 2020 when the price was set at €31.23 per megawatt-hour.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

