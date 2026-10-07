EKRE heads up while Eesti 200 rating hits historic low in Norstat poll

According to the latest Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat poll, 23.5 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 21.9 percent support the Center Party and 14.7 percent support the Social Democratic Party.

Support for the top three parties did not change significantly over the week. Isamaa's lead over the Center Party stands at 1.6 percentage points, while the Social Democratic Party trails the Center Party by 7.2 percentage points.

The top three are followed by EKRE (14.4 percent), the Reform Party (13.6 percent), Parempoolsed (6.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.3 percent). Support for EKRE has risen by 2 percentage points over the past four weeks and is now virtually level with support for the Social Democratic Party. Support for Eesti 200 has never been this low in Norstat's party preference polls.

The coalition parties have the support of a combined 14.9 percent of respondents, while 74.5 percent support parties in the Riigikogu opposition.

Norstat ratings in October 2026. Source: Nortat Eesti AS/ERR

The latest aggregate results cover the polling period from September 7 to October 3. A total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

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