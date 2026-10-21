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Poll: Reform Party's rating slips

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Minister of Culture Heidy Purga in a new Reform Party advert.
Minister of Culture Heidy Purga in a new Reform Party advert. Source: Reformierakond/Youtube
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The Reform Party, which saw its support increase in September, has seen a slip of 1.5 percentage points in the latest Norstat poll commissioned by the Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

According to the latest results, 24 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 21.7 percent support the Center Party and 16.1 percent support the Social Democratic Party (SDE). All parties are in opposition.

The top three are followed by EKRE (14 percent), Reform (12.5 percent), Parempoolsed (6.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.4 percent). Support for the Greens, which had considered plans to merge with Eesti 200, stood at 0.6 percent.

Over the past four weeks, support for the prime minister's party has fallen by 1.5 percentage points, to 12.5 percent.

The coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – had the combined support of 13.9 percent of respondents, while the parties in the Riigikogu opposition had 75.8 percent.

Based on the current poll results, political scientist Martin Mölder calculates Isamaa would win 27 seats, the Center Party 24, SDE 17, EKRE 14 and Parempoolsed six at the 2027 national elections.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from September 21 to October 18, during which a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

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