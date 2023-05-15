Electricity prices will rise to over €100 next winter again

News
Electricity lines.
Electricity lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Due to the increased use of fossil-fueled power plants during harsher and windier periods next winter, it is possible that a megawatt-hour will cost more than €100, Marko Allikson, an energy expert, said on Vikerraadio's "Välistund" program.

Despite the tenfold drop in gas prices since August of last year, Allikson said that the CO2 component of energy derived from shale or coal will hike the price of electricity above €100 per megawatt-hour during colder weather.

"When there is no wind, shale, coal and gas must be used. The current price of CO2 is around €90, so for every ton of CO2 you must add €90, resulting in an electricity price above €100," he explained.

Allikson said that the standard for gas-generated electricity is to double the price of gas. "Currently, the exchange price of gas is around €30, plus the CO2 component, which is much lower for natural gas than for shale or coal; therefore, electricity could be produced and sold from gas for around €70 to €80," he said, adding that if you look at future prices, or futures, prices will still be over €100 per megawatt-hour next winter.

He said that the prices "are not very favorable" when considering futures, and advised consumers for the upcoming winter that electricity may be cheaper at the exchange price, but the fixed price would give peace of mind.

Taavi Veskimägi, chairman of the Elering management board, said that there is no need to worry about a supply crisis, because the market for electricity suppliers is now more diversified, making the market and supply security less vulnerable.

Investment in LNG could delay the green revolution

The eagerness of Europeans to end their reliance on Russian gas and the rapid construction of new LNG receiving capacity led to in very large investments, which means that it is not wise to completely abandon natural gas in the near future, according to Allikson and Veskimägi.

Veskimägi said that the growth of LNG capacities is "excessive" and that they will impede the green energy revolution.

"European societies have invested billions of euros, and it is difficult to foresee that by 2030 /.../ many [of these new assets] will need to be written off. This delays the gas exit," he said.

The rapid decline in gas prices, Allikson said, also indicates that gas will continue to be a very attractive energy source in the near future. "If there is any time to deploy controllable capacity, gas plants are the most effective," he stated.

Allikson said that because gas prices are currently low, gas suppliers have a strong incentive to stock up, but Europe has limited storage capacity, which he said could be a factor that drives up winter prices.

Storage capacity accounts for 50 percent of annual consumption in Estonia-Latvia-Lithuania, but just 20 percent in Germany.

It also means that when the European Union is at capacity, the level of supply security in Estonia will be lower than in the EU. And the Dutch gas trading platform (TTF) price is determined by events in Germany, not Estonia," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Source: "Välistund"

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:04

'Unique' almost 300-year-old mass grave found in Narva

19:21

Estonia's biggest defense exercise Spring Storm starts

18:49

Gallery: Kalamaja Days 2023

18:35

Gallery: Alika greeted by dinosaurs and balloons on return to Estonia

18:14

Electricity prices will rise to over €100 next winter again

17:59

Government approves draft same-sex marriage act

17:37

59 public figures send open letter defending traditional marriage

17:02

Scientists to solve major cowslip blossom mystery with new citizen campaign

16:21

Kuressaare residents must wait until Tuesday to use tap water

15:48

Vooglaid aims to join ERR supervisory board and remain head of SAPTK

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14.05

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

14.05

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

14.05

Additional US-allied troops arrive at Estonia's Taara army base

14:58

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

14.05

Swedish superpower's loose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

13:21

Tallinn weighs use of traffic regulators to rein in city center chaos

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: