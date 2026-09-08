Police investigate possible bullet holes in the ministry façade

Police are investigating whether the holes discovered on Sunday in the façade of the joint ministry building in Tallinn may be bullet holes.

On Monday, police received a report that the exterior façade of the joint ministry on Suur‑Ameerika tänav has several holes at different heights that resemble bullet impacts.

Both police and rescue services responded to the scene, and criminalists took samples on site.

Active work is currently underway to determine what caused the damage. Police are also reviewing camera recordings to identify who may have committed the act.

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