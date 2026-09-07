Five injured in accident at Estonian Defense Forces central training grounds

A serious accident occurred Monday at the Estonian Defense Forces' Central Training Area near Tapa, injuring five people, ERR has learned.

According to a press release from the Estonian Defense Forces Headquarters, an accident occurred during test firing of 120 mm mortar ammunition, injuring five active-duty members of the Scouts Battalion.

"During today's test firing of 120 mm mortar ammunition, excess pressure developed inside the weapon, causing the barrel to rupture. Five active-duty service members near the weapon were injured. One of them was more seriously injured," Scouts Battalion commander Lt. Col. Madis Koosa said in the press release.

The injured service members were examined by medics at the scene and taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Their next of kin have been notified.

The Military Police and the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) have launched an investigation to establish the details and circumstances of the incident.

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