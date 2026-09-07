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Estonia has 5th-highest obesity rate in Europe, data shows

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Estonia was behind only four other EU member states in the proportion of obese people.
Estonia was behind only four other EU member states in the proportion of obese people. Source: ERR
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Estonia has the fifth‑highest share of obese adults in Europe, with 22.0 percent of the population aged 18 and over classified as obese, according to 2025 Eurostat data.

The EU average stood at 16.3 percent, with the highest rates posted in Malta (26.6 percent), followed by Estonia's immediate neighbors to the south and north: Latvia (which saw 24.6 percent of the population classified as obese) and Finland (at 23.2 percent). Ireland at (22.1 percent was fractionally ahead of Estonia. The lowest proportions were seen in Romania (12.9 percent), Greece (12.8 percent) and Italy (7.0 percent).

In addition, 35.4 percent of Europe's population was classified as overweight, or pre‑obese, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 25 and 30. Overall, more than half of Europe's population was either obese or pre‑obese/overweight.

Men were more likely to be overweight than women, on the whole. The obesity rate among men was 17.4 percent, compared with 15.3 percent among women EU-wide. Meanwhile, 41.9 percent of men were pre‑obese, compared with 29.3 percent of women. Also, rates of being underweight were nearly three times higher among women (at 2.9 percent) compared with men (at 1.0 percent).

According to Eurostat, 46.4 percent of European adults were at a normal and healthy weight: 39.8 percent of men and 52.5 percent of women.

In Estonia alone, the situation is even more pronounced. ERR's science portal Novaator reported in July, citing a study by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), which found more than 60 percent of Estonian adults were overweight as of last year, and with 26 percent classified as obese.

The TAI study also found that excess weight imposes significant additional costs on society, affecting healthcare, productivity and overall economic well‑being.

The obesity rate is calculated using body mass index (BMI), which is determined by dividing body weight in kilograms by the square of height in meters. A BMI of 30 or higher is classified as obese, while a BMI between 25 and 30 is considered pre‑obese.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

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