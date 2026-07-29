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Study: Obesity and weight issues cost Estonia over €120 million a year

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Even being moderately overweight can cost the state millions per year.
Even being moderately overweight can cost the state millions per year. Source: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash
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While carrying a few surplus kilos can often be seen as a personal health issue, obesity costs Estonia over €120 million each year, according to a recent study.

The comprehensive overview was compiled by researchers from the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) and headed by the agency's biostats expert Johann Saavaste. In order to determine the actual cost to the state of 29 weight-related diseases, the team analyzed Estonian residents' health, prescription drug and income data from 2021 onwards.

That analysis revealed that direct costs alone, including doctors' visits, medication and sick pay, amounted to nearly €113 million at that time, meaning the consequences of excess weight account for nearly 7 percent of Estonia's total healthcare expenditure per year.

In turn the largest share of related ailments was taken by cardiovascular diseases, which cost the state €58 million annually. Of specific diagnoses, high blood pressure is the costliest, and the total annual cost of hypertension caused by obesity alone exceeded €26 million in a year.

The study also showed that a higher body weight sharply increases costs to the state Health Insurance Fund (Tervisekassa): Of the €125 million total, €50 million gets spent on overweight issues and more than €74 million on obesity.

As of last year, more than 60 percent of Estonian adults were overweight (generally a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25-30), with 26 percent of these being obese (a BMI over 30). This creates a direct additional burden on hospitals; people will need medication and are more likely to go on sick leave. In addition to direct healthcare costs, the state also loses around €12 million indirectly each year, for instance when people die prematurely due to obesity-related illnesses, or partially lose their ability to work as a result of such issues.

In short, even a few extra kilos for adults translate into a significant burden on the entire healthcare system and the economy.

The study results were published in the journal Central European Journal of Public Health.

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