Cardiologist: Estonian men need support to stay physically active

Cardiologist Martin Serg says Estonian men often need support from family and friends to get and stay physically active.

In an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon," Serg and host Kaido Kahar said social support and group activities, including an annual men's hike during April's Heart Month, can help sustain lifestyle changes.

The fifth edition of the hike took place Sunday, with routes on Nõmme-Harku trails in Tallinn as well as in Kuressaare and Vormsi.

"The biggest problem is still obesity, which keeps increasing," Serg said, adding it's practically reached pandemic levels. "Estonian statistics show there are now more overweight men than men at a normal weight."

He said cardiovascular risks often stay hidden until a heart attack or stroke. People should know key numbers like their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, he added.

"Those numbers can all be improved with movement," Serg said, recommending at least 30 minutes of moderate daily physical activity.

That doesn't necessarily have to be sports, he clarified, adding that "ironing and mowing the lawn are also great physical activities. The key is finding what you enjoy."

He also pointed to community sports and events as motivation, encouraging people to sign up.

'You need a partner in battle'

Kahar said external support can make a major difference. "When you see that support all around you, take advantage of it," he said, adding it will help make lifestyle changes and stick with them.

Serg agreed, noting that patients he sees in his work as a cardiologist often respond strongly to social ties. "Friends and family matter," the doctor said. "You need to find people to move with."

"Movement is like combat," Kahar added. "You need a trusted partner in battle. Someone you trust, accept and respect."

He also noted women's key role in encouraging men to get and stay active, especially in families with young children where the division of labor can help both partners find time for family and movement alike.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!