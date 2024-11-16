Military-based campaign highlights Estonian men's health crisis

"Rinvaade" reporters Jüri Muttika and Hannes Hermaküla got a dose of military load carrying marches, taking part in a campaign highlighting alarming statistics on Estonian men's health and fitness.

The pair joined Col. Rivo Meimer of the EDF's Special Operations Command for a fitness-focused hike.

The "Mehed, vormi!" ("Men, Get in Shape!") campaign's 10-kilometer load carry aims to raise awareness about men's health and fitness, stressing its importance not only in terms of military readiness, but also in connection with public health more broadly.

Col. Meimer highlighted concerning statistics on Estonian men's health, noting that "sixty percent of men are overweight, and three out of four do not exercise regularly," emphasizing that the campaign's aim is to raise awareness within the defense forces but acknowledges it as a broader societal issue, adding that "the weaker you are physically, the faster your mind tires" and this impacts both military and general contexts.

The trio made their pack weights up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds) not only using standard weights such as kettlebells, but even ad hoc items, like a large bottle of car screenwash. All three finished off the trek by cranking out a few press ups, albeit not still carrying weight.

