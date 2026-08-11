Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

Robotic lawn mowers have rapidly gained popularity in Estonia in recent years, with importers and retailers estimating that sales have increased severalfold.

Using robotic lawn mowers to cut grass has become increasingly popular in Estonia, as retailers say automated systems save garden owners time, physical effort and fuel costs.

"Sales of robotic lawn mowers have increased severalfold. If we look back two or three years, for example, sales have doubled or tripled over that period," said Jaanus Vahesalu, CEO of Husqvarna Eesti, which imports and represents Husqvarna robotic lawn mowers in Estonia.

"Technology has advanced significantly and installing and managing robotic lawn mowers has become something any homeowner can handle without involving specialists," said Teet Tallo, purchasing manager at Decora, a retailer of building materials and gardening products.

"We started selling robotic lawn mowers back in 2007, and at the time they really were a luxury item. But more and more people have started buying them because installment payment options are available," Vahesalu said. "So they aren't just for wealthier people."

While both companies confirm that sales have increased, they declined to provide exact sales figures.

While Husqvarna robotic lawn mowers in Estonia start at around €1,200 and cost up to approximately €4,000, cheaper alternatives can be found for as little as €300 to €500.

"The range of products has expanded and devices are available on the market at different price points, making them more accessible. More affordable models are available both for owners of townhouse yards and for large lawns," Tallo said.

The cost-effectiveness of robotic lawn mowers also depends on the size of the property being maintained.

"In terms of cost, if we're talking about smaller urban properties of, say, 1,000 square meters, they're expensive compared with a conventional lawn mower," Vahesalu said.

According to Vahesalu, riding lawn mowers are generally recommended for larger properties of around 1,500 to 2,000 square meters.

"Riding lawn mowers are similarly priced at a couple of thousand euros and up. I'd say that compared with a riding lawn mower, the price difference isn't that great, depending on the size of the area that needs to be mowed," Vahesalu said.

People are also increasingly considering robotic lawn mowers because they operate without making much noise.

Vahesalu said customers have reported preferring robotic lawn mowers because of noise restrictions imposed in some urban areas, which they say make it difficult to use conventional lawn mowers on weekends.

"People who work Monday through Friday, work shifts or work night shifts may not be able to mow on weekends with a conventional lawn mower with a noisy engine. Some of them realized several years ago that their only option was to buy a robotic lawn mower," Vahesalu added.

The first robotic lawn mower models reached the global market in the 1990s, but they did not become widespread in Estonia until the second half of the 2000s.

They are available in Estonia at a range of price points. In addition to premium brands such as Husqvarna, Gardena and Stiga, cheaper alternatives are sold under brands including Worx, Yard Force and Parkside.

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