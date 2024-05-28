Customers increasingly buying robotic lawnmowers

Buyers are increasingly favoring robotic lawn mowers due to their convenience, low volume levels and time-saving benefits, retailers say.

Teet Tallo, purchasing manager at hardware chain store Decora and Urmas Prints, head of the forest and garden machinery category at competitor Stokker, both agreed about the growing popularity of robotic mowers.

Tallo said these gadgets offer greater convenience, as they do not need to be refueled.

Consumer choices also depend on other factors, Tallo added.

He said: "Consumers have different needs. With significantly larger lawn areas, gasoline-powered mowers still carry the advantage."

"On the other hand, in residential areas, noise levels are an important consideration, leading to a preference for battery-powered or robotic mowers, which are very quiet."

Prints argued that gasoline mowers will continue to be in significant use for at least the next few years, but there is little room for further innovation in their development.

He said: "There are often areas where a robot mower simply cannot be used, but the good old gasoline-engined machine does the job well. However, prices are not being affected much."

"Looking at the model ranges from the largest market players, there is very little innovation going on, while the range of different models and specifications is shrinking. It is clear that no significant investment is being made in this area," Prints.

Conversely, much is being invested in robotic mowers' R&D, with manufacturers increasingly moving towards wireless solutions too.

Prints said: "With a 'traditional' robotic mower, to keep the machine within its working zone you would need to bury a boundary wire. However, activities like weeding or digging flower beds can damage this cable."

"As a result, new approaches using video cameras, GPS signals, and various radars or sensors are becoming popular, allowing the machine to navigate the garden without the need for a boundary wire. These new approaches are especially popular today," Prints went on.

Old school mechanical lawn mowers still have a small but dedicated fan base.

"Motor mowers still very much exist, but using them is not easy. They are for those who want a very precise cut, and who are willing to use a bit of physical effort," he said.

