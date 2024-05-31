Ice cream makers hoping for record sales this summer

The recent heatwave has unsurprisingly led to a surge in ice cream sales in Estonia, and even if the next few days may see a deterioration towards wetter weather, the season can fairly said to be well and truly under way, and may see some new sales records set.

While Estonians seem to like ice-cream enough to sustain year-round sales, the modest rates seen in the first quarter of this year have been replaced by several weeks of much more frenetic activity, given the heatwave which has more or less taken up the whole of May.

Aivar Aus, CEO of one major manufacturer, Premia, told AK: "The factory is abuzz, the trucks are moving, and sales have been very strong."

"As for May, it is safe to say that a record both in terms of revenue and volume sold is to come," Aus went on.

Despite the surge in demand, ice creams are one product category where no significant inflation is expected over the summer – though price rises are expected to follow from October, mainly due to rising input costs.

This means that if there are record sales this year, these will be just that, and not simply the result of higher prices.

Waffle cones are one particularly popular variety, Aus added, and saw a growth in sales last year too.

Smaller producers are having to to work harder to retain customers, however, partly due to their business models and product ranges leading to higher prices to consumers.

The La Muu company is one such company. Its CEO, Rasmus Rask, said the firm's products "have historically been one of Estonia's more expensive ice creams, but now we want to say that, we indeed don't make the cheapest ice creams in the country, we do offer our own family pack ice cream, which is affordable for everyone,"

The new range is around half the price of previous product lines, Rask added, while La Muu hopes to compete via its unusual flavors as well.

"We have been producing tar-flavored ice cream for the second season now. This is actually a cream-based ice cream with a hint of tar, which makes it taste somewhat like a traditional sauna, or a pair of old skis, or something like that," he went on.

Major producer Balbiino also maintains its turnover partly thanks to its varied assortment, the company says.

Balbiino also produces ice cream whose revenue specifically goes towards supporting Estonian Defense Forces reservists, even as this incurs a loss. This season, the company is rolling out about 20 new flavors.

