Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

The southwestern town of Pärnu was hit by an intense thunderstorm and powerful rainstorm on Monday afternoon, which in the space of just a few minutes inundated the stormwater drainage system, leading to widespread flooding in the city center.

Members of the public had to wade through water that was in places several centimeters deep, and impassable to cars at some points, due to the high water levels.

As a result, traffic gridlocks appeared in Pärnu.

The flooding of some of Pärnu's streets has prompted the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) to urge caution on the part of the public when navigating their way round the city, and to avoid driving at all until the water subsided.

The recent heatwave is gradually being ushered out by both increased rainfall and cooler temperatures, and also thunderstorms in various parts of the country.

A video of the Pärnu flooding is below.

