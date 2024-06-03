New week brings rain and storms

Umbrellas.
Umbrellas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Rain and storms – and even hail – are forecast in Estonia this week. The warmer weather will stick around until Wednesday, and then temperatures will start to fall.

On Monday morning, showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Eastern Estonia and there will be mist. Temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Throughout the day, showers and thunderstorms will occur in many areas. Heavy rain and even hail are expected in some places. Temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The conditions will remain similar until the middle of the week. Nighttime average temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius. Rain showers are expected.

The temperature is expected to drop on Thursday afternoon and Friday night. While at the start of the week, temperatures can reach up to 26 degrees Celsius, by Friday they will drop to between 12 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Level 1 weather warnings issued

The Environment Agency issued a level 1 – yellow – warning across Estonia on Monday. It says the conditions are "potentially dangerous".

This morning in Western Estonia, fog reduces visibility to 200 meters or less.

The agency also says there is a high fire hazard in many forests due to the recent dry weather. 

