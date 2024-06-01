Weekend brings showers, thunder across Estonia

Summer rainshower in Kadriorg Parkin Tallinn.
Summer rainshower in Kadriorg Parkin Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Estonia on Saturday and Sunday, while temperatures are set to get slightly cooler in the coming days.

Friday night into early Saturday remained cloudy and with some showers in the south and southeast, though temperatures were in the teens nationwide.

Morning weather map in Estonia, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday morning dawned somewhat clearer, particularly in Tallinn and over the north coast and islands, though rainshowers are persisting in the southern half of the country. It is also cooler in the south and center (18-20 degrees Celsius) than in the north and west (around 21 degrees), save for Hiiumaa, which is a little cooler at 17 degrees.

Weather map for Estonia, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Source: ERR

Light easterlies remain as the day wears on, but the big change will be the arrival of thick cloud cover across the country, hailing thunder storms, which may indeed bring actual hail, and heavy rain. Temperatures by that time will be as high as 28 degrees in the north and east, and no lower than 20 degrees, again on Hiiumaa.

The rain clouds will somewhat exert a localized cooling effect, while ambient temperatures right on the seashore and environs will be slightly lower, too.

These conditions are forecast to continue through Sunday and into the new week, with thunder possibly up to and including Monday. After that, it will be a little clearer, though showers can still occur.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Source: ERR

Mean ambient temperatures nationwide will fall too, from 24 degrees on average Sunday, to 20 degrees on the Wednesday.

Similarly, nighttime temperatures will fall – from 15 degrees on average Saturday night to Sunday morning, to just 10 degrees on Tuesday night.

With less than three weeks to go now until the longest day of the year, the rate at which the days are getting longer is diminishing. Whereas dawn on Saturday was at 4.15 a.m., on Wednesday it will come at 4.10 a.m., while sundown on Saturday is a bit before 10.25 p.m., compared with 10.30 p.m. on the Wednesday (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

