Summery weather this week gradually to cool down

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will be changeable, going from relatively clear in the morning, to cloudier and with a chance of showers day time, followed by clearer skies in the evening.

As the week progresses, temperatures will start to cool down further, even reaching single figures Celsius at night, while more rain is expected.

Monday night was cloudy with some showers in the center and south, and southwesterly breezes.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday morning dawned clear over the islands, and while the mainland was or is cloudy in places, this will lift through the morning, though to a lesser extent in central Estonia. The southwesterly breezes remain, in gusts up to 11 meters per second on the coasts. Temperatures are a fairly uniform 16 to 19 degrees Celsius this morning.

Daytime weather in Estonia, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud cover in the center will intensify, and will spread on the north coast and down the east "coast" also,, and to an extent in the southwest. This will bring showers in places, including in Tallinn, and there is a chance of thunder in the northeast daytime.

It will be slightly warmer (24-25 degrees) in the south, east and on the north coast, than in the west (23 degrees) and over the islands (as low as 19 degrees on Saaremaa).

Evening weather map, June 4, 2024. Source: ERR

Fortunately, things will clear up in the evening, with clear skies nationwide, as the breezes die away. Temperatures are set to be as high as 21 during the evening, and now lower than 17 degrees.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is mostly clear too, while temperatures are set to be between 8 and 12 degrees.

Wednesday will also be mostly clear, but with scattered cloud and showers, and an average temperature of 24 degrees (again, cooler in the west and over the islands).

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Wednesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 8, 2024. Source: ERR

On Thursday, there is set to be a change in conditions as rain from the islands spreads eastward across the mainland, and the wind intensifies.

The showers will bring lower daytime mean temperatures, of 18 through to Saturday.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius, while average daytime ambient temperatures are forecast at between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, peaking in eastern Estonia at up to 23 degrees Celsius ahead of the rain.

Scattered showers remain on Friday and into the weekend, while nighttime temperatures will get cooler, to as low as 8 degrees on average on Thursday night.

Dawn was at 4.11 a.m. and sundown will be at 10.28 p.m. Tuesday. On Saturday, the respective times are 4.07 a.m. and 10.33 p.m. (Tallinn times).

