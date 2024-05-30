Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

According to research conducted by the European Environment Agency and the results of the Health Board's monthly testing, the water quality of bathing places in Estonia is good. Two beaches received the Blue Flag this year.

Based on the European Environment Agency research in 2023, 55 out of 65 swimming places in Estonia showed that the water quality wavers between good and very good. Nevertheless, Estonia is at the bottom of the European countries' water quality list.

"We have very few beaches and maybe that is why we are at the bottom of the list, but it does not conclude that our water quality is poor. On the other hand, we have excellent water for swimming," said Leena Albreht, the Health Board's environmental division chief.

The agency evaluates the water quality of around 50 swimming places through tests and visual assessments. The pre-season water test has already been taken, although the results of all samples are not yet known.

"All of the tests have shown good results because the water is still quite cold," Albreht told ERR.

In recent years, only a few Estonian beaches have been awarded the international environmental label, Blue Flag.

"When it comes to the Blue Flag and the water quality, the Blue Flag's requirements are stricter than our Health Board's. Estonia has two public beaches this season that have been given the Blue Flag: Pirita and Pikakari in Tallinn," said Gert Teder, board member of lifeguarding charity MTÜ Selts Eesti Vetelpääste.

Pärnu Beach also hopes to get the Blue Flag award in the future. While water quality has improved in recent years, the bid has not been successful.

"The Blue Flag will not be waving at Pärnu beach this year either, although the monitoring data's past four-year results show the quality is good, the Blue Flag demands it be very good. We are very interested in the blue flag, it will definitely give the tourists coming to the city confidence that It is safe to bathe on Pärnu's beach," said Pärnu Environment and Health Care chief specialist, Kadri Kõresaar.

