Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

News
Pärnu Beach did not receive the Blue Flag this year
Pärnu Beach did not receive the Blue Flag this year Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

According to research conducted by the European Environment Agency and the results of the Health Board's monthly testing, the water quality of bathing places in Estonia is good. Two beaches received the Blue Flag this year.

Based on the European Environment Agency research in 2023, 55 out of 65 swimming places in Estonia showed that the water quality wavers between good and very good. Nevertheless, Estonia is at the bottom of the European countries' water quality list.

"We have very few beaches and maybe that is why we are at the bottom of the list, but it does not conclude that our water quality is poor. On the other hand, we have excellent water for swimming," said Leena Albreht, the Health Board's environmental division chief.

The agency evaluates the water quality of around 50 swimming places through tests and visual assessments. The pre-season water test has already been taken, although the results of all samples are not yet known.

"All of the tests have shown good results because the water is still quite cold," Albreht told ERR.

In recent years, only a few Estonian beaches have been awarded the international environmental label, Blue Flag.

"When it comes to the Blue Flag and the water quality, the Blue Flag's requirements are stricter than our Health Board's. Estonia has two public beaches this season that have been given the Blue Flag: Pirita and Pikakari in Tallinn," said Gert Teder, board member of lifeguarding charity MTÜ Selts Eesti Vetelpääste.

Pärnu Beach also hopes to get the Blue Flag award in the future. While water quality has improved in recent years, the bid has not been successful.

"The Blue Flag will not be waving at Pärnu beach this year either, although the monitoring data's past four-year results show the quality is good, the Blue Flag demands it be very good. We are very interested in the blue flag, it will definitely give the tourists coming to the city confidence that It is safe to bathe on Pärnu's beach," said Pärnu Environment and Health Care chief specialist, Kadri Kõresaar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

16:56

Minister: EISA managers can decide on cuts to programs or operating costs

16:43

Eesti Energia still investing in Jordan years after selling majority stake

16:11

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water

16:09

Indrek Tarand on European Parliament ticket: Almost all groups want me

15:44

Vehicle tax put to final vote on June 12

15:17

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

14:43

SDE appoints Ester Karuse as party's next Bank of Estonia supervisory board member

14:08

Võrumaa Defense League recreates historic Aluksne cavalry ride

13:24

Nublu lands record deal with Finland's Island Records

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

08:11

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

29.05

Historian: Why are generals falling like autumn leaves in Russia?

29.05

Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP after Tibet visit

07:39

Wetter, cooler weather forecast in Estonia as May turns to June

29.05

Mirjam Mõttus: Why not just close border crossing points with Russia altogether

07:25

Alcohol consumption rising in Estonia

29.05

Kallas: foreign minister did not discuss taking part in Georgia protests with us

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo