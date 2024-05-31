Water quality scores based on several years' results

The quality of water at each beach is assessed over several years: the fewer the fluctuations, the better the water quality. The situation with Tartu's drinking water is currently under control while it is advisable to boil water in certain city districts until full clarity is achieved, said Leena Albreht, head of the environmental health department at the Health Board.

"The situation [in Tartu] is currently under control. However, I wouldn't entirely rule out the risk as the studies are ongoing," said Albreht on the "Terevisioon" morning show. Tartu Waterworks and the Health Board are currently taking repeat samples and analyzing them. "Once we are certain that everything is in order and the analyses meet the requirements, only then can we say it is safe," Albreht noted.

The water emergency in Tartu affects residents of Variku, Tammelinn and Ränilinn, which accounts for about 10 percent of Tartu's population. According to Albreht, the local waterworks has already disinfected the water in these areas: "[Residents] may notice a slight chlorine smell. This means the water has been treated and the treated water is reaching them. Nonetheless, it is advised to boil the water as a precaution."

Water emergencies happen almost daily, Albreht said; the important thing is to monitor them properly. "The Tartu case is better compared to Kuressaare in the sense that they managed to detect it in time. Water samples were taken there a week ago, and they were completely fine," she compared.

Lack of blue flag does not equal poor water quality

Ahead of the beach season starting in June, two Estonian beaches – Pirita and Pikakari – have received the internationally recognized Blue Flag this year. Leena Albreht explains that the small number of Blue Flags is partly due to an additional application process: "The water must meet the highest quality standards, and there are additional requirements. Not all beaches want to pursue this certification."

However, the absence of a Blue Flag does not mean the water at a beach is poor. "The Blue Flag is like a '5+' rating, meaning ideal, but you can still swim without it," noted Albreht. For several years, the water quality at Estonian beaches has been generally good or very good, she said.

The difference between good and very good water comes from analysis results conducted over several years. "The more stable the water quality, the higher the rating. The greater the fluctuation in water quality and analyses, the lower the rating," Albreht explained. For example, swimming is not allowed at Raeküla Beach, where the water quality has been poor for four consecutive years.

On the other hand, there are examples of beaches improving over the years. "A few years ago, Stroomi Beach had poor quality. They have made significant efforts, and at least last year, the quality was good, and this year it is satisfactory. It all depends on multi-year assessments," Albreht described.

Besides Raeküla, another problematic beach in Estonia is Anne Canal in Tartu. According to Albreht, the water quality there is relatively good at the beginning of the season, but the area is rich in organic matter. "When the water temperature starts to rise, problems with water quality arise. Therefore, Anne Canal has a poor rating, and we do not recommend swimming there because the quality fluctuates," she said.

For those wanting to establish a swimming area in their local area or improve the rating of their home beach, Albreht recommends contacting the local municipality: "To some extent, the problem is that municipalities do not want to take on much responsibility. It is an additional burden: conducting analyses, maintaining the area, etc. However, it would be very good if the number of beaches increased, as we have the potential for it."

