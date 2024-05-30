Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water, serious contamination prevented

Tap water (photo is illustrative).
Tap water (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Tuesday, water samples collected from the Sepa water purifier in Tartu showed an increase in coliform bacteria. The blame has been laid on a defective borehole valve, Tartu Veevärk said.

The Sepa water catchment provides 10 percent of the water supply to the Varik, Tammelinn, and Ränilinn districts. In these areas, there might be small leftover bacteria contamination. Tartu Veevärk advises residents to boil their water before consuming it.

The risk does not affect other Tartu districts, but because of the water diversion,  there may be cloudiness and pressure fluctuations.

The section was isolated on May 29, when the first test results came back, resulting in the drinking water being turned off. Water was supplied to consumers from other sources.

The consequences of drinking contaminated water include vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, and fever. A doctor should be contacted if they arise.

Tartu Veevärk suggests citizens limit the use of water over the next few days.

The water company later on Thursday said that since the issue was detected at an early stage, serious contamination was avoided, though the Sepa purifier remains out of action as further inspection is ongoing.

Water in the risk zone has been chlorinated, which can mean customers may notice a faint odor of chlorine, while the water itself has been replaced by water from other sources, Tartu Veevärk said.

New quality control samples will be taken from the water supply on Friday.

Editor's note: This article was updated following Tartu Veevärk's announcement that serious contamination had been avoided.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Lotta Raidna, Andrew Whyte

