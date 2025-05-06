Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

Water in the Ülenurme, Tõrvandi and Soinaste areas just outside Tartu has been contaminated with E. coli, E. coli-like bacteria and intestinal enterococci, indicating possible fecal contamination, the Health Board announced Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Health Board collected samples from five locations around Ülenurme, Tõrvandi and Soinaste. It identified small amounts of E. coli and E. coli-like bacteria in four of the five samples, and intestinal enterococci in two.

Levels of contaminants above acceptable limits were found in samples from an apartment building, a single-family home and an educational institution. The results of the drinking water testing indicate that the water quality is unstable, and the presence of these indicator bacteria suggests possible fecal contamination.

An epidemiological investigation was launched on April 22, when the first reports of illness were received. To date, the Health Board has been in touch with 151 patients. Since the start of the second wave of illness on May 1, the agency has been in touch with 77 patients.

"At the moment, we're seeing a decrease in illness," said Health Board communications director Imre Kaas.

"The symptoms remain the same — vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and fever," he noted. "During this most recent wave, the Health Board has also observed repeat infections, and symptoms are lasting longer than in the first wave. No additional strain on hospitals has been caused by this outbreak, but there was a short-term increase in the number of ambulance calls in the area."

Juta Varjas, a service manager at the Health Board's Department of Communicable Diseases, explained that the findings and levels in these samples may indicate fecal contamination of the drinking water, but the source of the contamination has not yet been identified.

"The Health Board is continuing to take regular samples of the drinking water, as is [local water utility company] Tartu Veevärk," Varjas confirmed. "The recommendation to boil drinking water will remain in effect until three consecutive samples have come back clean."

The agency official added that Tartu Veevärk also disinfected the area's water distribution system on Monday as a precaution, and will continue doing so over the next few days.

"After disinfection, the water may smell and taste of chlorine," she noted.

To prevent illness, people in affected areas are advised to drink boiled or bottled water, wash their hands with clean water and soap, disinfect contaminated surfaces — especially toilets, door handles and similar surfaces.

People are also urged to adhere to hygiene rules when caring for sick individuals, and stay at home when sick.

