X!

Another ASF outbreak found at Tartu County farm

News
Pigs.
Pigs. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) announced the infection cluster was found at the Kisla pig farm in Kastre municipality, X from Tartu. ASF incidence in wild boar in Estonia is also estimated as high.

Restrictions have been imposed on the facility, meaning that pigs cannot be brought in or out, while human and transport movement is limited until the outbreak site is eradicated. The PTA made the discovery Friday.

Inge Saavo, head of the authority's southern region, said: "The laboratory results confirming the presence of African swine fever arrived today. The sample was taken as part of passive surveillance. All pigs kept on the farm will be culled due to the disease, as there is no treatment."

The PTA is to carry out a full cleaning and disinfection of the farm premises, and the sties can be repopulated after that. The farm will be able to claim compensation for pigs that died or were exterminated as a result of ASF.

"Restriction zones will be established within a 10-kilometer radius of the outbreak point, though no pig-farming businesses fall within these zones. Possible pig movements and contact enterprises are being identified and, if necessary, relevant restrictions will be imposed," Saavo added.

Only persons authorized by the PTA to enter the outbreak site may do so, the authority stressed, and traffic around the farm's location may be disrupted.

All ASF outbreaks among domestic pigs in Estonia since the start of the current epidemic have been diagnosed in summer, meaning the most hazardous period for pig farmers is underway. Businesses must monitor animal health especially closely and immediately inform their farm veterinarian or the PTA if any suspicion of disease arises.

The virus gets spread by infected animals but can also be transmitted via contaminated vehicles, clothing, footwear, equipment, etc., if these are not disinfected.

The most recent ASF outbreak among domestic pigs was detected in June, at the Tempo farm in Viljandi County. Over 2,700 pigs were culled as a result of that.
Additionally this year ASF has been detected in wild boar in Tartu County, in three cases this year, most recently on July 15, in the village of Kärevere, Tartu municipality.

The figure nationwide for ASF found in wild boar was 57 as of July 18, and cases have been found in Valga, Jõgeva and Pärnu counties recently, as well as in Tartu County.

Overall, findings indicate that ASF is widespread among wild boar in Estonia, while the risk of domestic pig infection is high.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

15:04

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

14:12

HeadRead 2025: Peter Pomerantsev on what Russian propaganda really is

13:17

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

12:16

Tõnis Saarts: Reform Party has become an unreliable partner

11:32

Another ASF outbreak found at Tartu County farm

10:47

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

10:03

Miikse church restored with Seto designs and traditional elements

09:18

Summer's cheaper electricity in Estonia result of Estlink 2 coming back online

08:04

Ott Tänak second in home Rally Estonia after day two

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

18.07

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

10:47

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

09:18

Summer's cheaper electricity in Estonia result of Estlink 2 coming back online

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo