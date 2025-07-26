X!

Rapla County swine fever outbreak means slaughter of around 4,000 pigs

Domestic pigs in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Domestic pigs in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Another outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) has been detected on an Estonian farm and will require the slaughter of thousands of infected livestock.

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) received notification on Friday of the latest outbreak, at the Petlema farm in Kehtna municipality, Rapla County, which has a stock of around 4,000 pigs.

"The laboratory test results confirming the presence of the African swine fever pathogen arrived late in the evening. Due to the disease, all pigs kept on the farm must be culled, as it is not possible to stop the spread in any other way," said Imbi Silde, head of the PTA's northern region.

The PTA has imposed restrictions that have been imposed on the farm, meaning no pigs may be brought in or taken out, and only authorized persons are allowed to enter the site.

Traffic may be disrupted in the vicinity, and the PTA has asked for patience and understanding at this time.

"Within a 10-kilometer restriction zone around the farm lies another business which keeps pigs, and movement restrictions will also be imposed there to prevent possible spread of the disease, affecting animals and materials related to pig keeping. Possible movements of pigs from the infected establishment and any contact businesses are being identified, and if necessary, appropriate restrictions will be applied," Silde said.

Once the animals have been slaughtered and the carcasses removed, the PTA will carry out a complete clean and disinfection of the farm's premises. Following that, pig farming with a new stock can resume after a specified period.
Farms whose livestock were slaughtered or died due to the outbreak can apply for compensation.

ASF is not contagious to other animal species or to humans, but they can spread the disease if they come into contact with virus-contaminated materials.
The virus is spread by infected animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated vehicles, clothing, footwear, equipment, and other means if these have not been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The most recent ASF outbreak in domestic pigs up to now had been detected on July 24 in Tartu County, at Porkna farm, where nine domestic pigs were culled.
In total, over 12,000 domestic pigs have been or are due to be slaughtered this year. As of July 25, ASF has additionally been diagnosed in 64 wild boar, and a soaring boar population is linked with the spread of the disease too.

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Barbara Oja

