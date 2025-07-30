New African swine fever outbreak in Viljandi County, 4,500 pigs to be culled

Another case of African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Viljandi Municipality, at the Nurme Farm, where 4,500 pigs are set to be culled due to the outbreak, the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) announced.

Laboratory test results confirming the presence of the African swine fever (ASF) virus were received Tuesday evening.

"The sample was taken as part of passive surveillance. Due to the disease, all pigs at the farm will be culled, as there is no treatment for ASF," explained Inge Saavo, head of the Agriculture and Food Board's (PTA) southern regional office.

The PTA will carry out a full cleaning and disinfection of the farm premises, after which it will be possible to repopulate the buildings with pigs following a designated waiting period. Compensation may be sought for pigs that have died or been culled due to the outbreak.

The agency emphasized that only personnel authorized by the PTA are permitted to enter the affected area. Responsible behavior helps mitigate risks to Estonia's pig farming sector. Traffic disruptions are possible in the vicinity of the farm.

The most recent outbreak of ASF among domestic pigs was identified on July 25 at the Petlema Farm in Rapla County, which housed 4,000 pigs. In total this year, more than 17,000 domestic pigs have been confirmed infected across five outbreak sites.

ASF is not contagious to other animal species or humans, but they can carry and spread the virus if they come into contact with contaminated materials.

As of July 30, ASF has been diagnosed in 67 wild boars.

The virus spreads through infected animals, but can also be transmitted via contaminated vehicles, clothing, footwear, equipment and other objects if they have not been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

All ASF outbreaks among domestic pigs in Estonia since the onset of the epidemic have occurred during the summer months, between June and September. This marks the most dangerous period for pig farmers, who must be especially vigilant in monitoring animal health and immediately notify their farm veterinarian or the PTA if an outbreak is suspected.

