X!

Court postpones start of Estonia's bear culling season by one month

News
A Eurasian brown bear.
A Eurasian brown bear. Source: ERR
News

The start of bear culling season in Estonia has been postponed to late August following an appeal.

The season was due to start in Estonia this Friday August 1, but NGO Estonian large carnivores (MTÜ Eesti suurkiskjad) contested the relevant order from the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet). The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court upheld this complaint and postponed the start date to August 29.

Court spokesperson Maria Joost said: "The court found that the complaint is not clearly without merit and the application requires more thorough substantive assessment. To avoid irreversible consequences – that is, the hunting of bears before a final decision – the court decided to suspend the hunt."

The court has applied a preliminary legal protection on the board's order, meaning between August 1 and 29, bears may not be hunted in Estonia.

The board had found that the original culling quota of 71 bears is justified, arguing the species is doing well, while the growth in their numbers is a conservation success story, said Leelo Kukk, the board's deputy director general for wildlife.

A success story also brings the need to find balance, Kukk noted. According to the board's large carnivore management plan, at least 70 bear dens including cubs should be maintained in Estonia, but based on monitoring done in autumn 2024 by another state agency, the Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur ), the number of dens was estimated at at least 112.

"Despite the preventive measures so far, bears are continuing to raid beehives and tear apart silage bales. Bears are also increasingly appearing in [human] settlements. This makes moderate and targeted hunting necessary, to avoid significant damage and to prevent direct conflict between people and bears," Kukk noted.

The Tallinn Administrative Court received an application and complaint regarding the Environmental Board's order from the large carnivores NGO, who argue the order contradicts EU species protection regulations.

Headed by Eleri Lopp, the NGO has previously successfully filed objections on culling. Wolf culling season comes in winter, and the start of the last season, set to run from November 1, 2024 to the end of February 2025, was delayed by two months thanks to an appeal by the NGO.

Current brown bear numbers in Estonia are loosely estimated at over 1,100, but this figure does not fully take into account double counting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Kristin Lätt, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste joint 9th after disc golf world champs day one

17:59

Court postpones start of Estonia's bear culling season by one month

17:27

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

16:59

Estonian Cell pulp mill to halt production for two months Updated

16:55

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival concludes with spectacular opera gala

16:55

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

16:01

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform at BBC Proms festival

15:55

PPA detect no rise in illegal migration through Estonia after Poland reinstates border checks

15:29

Teatro Goldoni di Livorno to be guest theater at 2026 Saaremaa Opera Days

15:16

Minister: State could buy up wild boar in efforts to contain ASF

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights Updated

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

29.07

Tallinn cancels procurement that pushed bike shed prices to €55,000

13:18

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

24.07

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

29.07

Rare hoopoe spotted in Pärnu County

08:34

Minister: No indication right now of US troop withdrawal from Baltic states

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo