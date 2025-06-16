European Court of Justice backs Estonia's wolf culling policy

A European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling last Thursday supported Estonia's current approach to wolf conservation and culling, saying it balances the species' status with livestock farming and other needs.

Estonia's 2024/2025 wolf culling season was suspended at the end of last year after a legal challenge by NGO Estonian Large Carnivores (Eesti Suurkiskjad).

The court's recent ruling provides Estonia with legal clarity in assessing the conservation status of Eurasian wolves and determining hunting quotas. It will also serve as input for the domestic Supreme Court, which will ultimately make the final decision.

The recent ruling demonstrates that Estonia's assessment of the species' conservation status and the current Estonian system of protection and management have been in line with European law, a press release from the Ministry of Climate said.

Timo Kark, head of the biodiversity protection department at the ministry, said the decision confirms Estonia's approach to wolf conservation has been right.

"For years, we have taken the Baltic wolf population as a whole into account, exchanged information with our neighbors, and, with a balanced approach, managed to maintain and even improve the condition of the wolf population," Kark said.

Over the years, wolf numbers have fluctuated, influenced significantly by population management, but have consistently remained within the agreed range of between 20 and 30 packs with cubs.

However, the wolf population has been growing in recent years. As of autumn 2023, Estonia had 39 wolf pack, the highest number since 2000.

The Court's decision states that classifying a species as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list does not automatically preclude recognizing a favorable conservation status.

"This is an important conclusion in the context of Estonia's wolf population, as there have been previous questions about whether a national 'vulnerable' status excludes the possibility of allowing hunting," Kark added.

The European ruling said a species' conservation status should be assessed primarily at the national level, but also allow for consideration of cross-border movement, i.e., as Estonia had done.

The Court also clarified the role of economic, social, and cultural needs in assessing conservation status which, while they can be considered long-term factors influencing a species' population, cannot be used to justify neglecting nature protection requirements, the court found.

"Damage caused by wolves to agriculture is a real problem that must be considered, but it must never override the requirements of species protection," Kark added.

After a nearly two-month delay due to court proceedings, Estonian hunters failed to meet the annual quota nationwide before the season ended on the last day of February, agricultural weekly Maaleht reported.

Last year's wolf cull quota of 134 was not met before the season ended in spring, in part due to a legal challenge that suspended things for two months.

