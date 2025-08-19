X!

Wolves a major headache for Soomaa livestock farmers

Wolf.
Wolf. Source: Alison Day/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
Wolves in Soomaa have killed about 100 beef calves since last summer. Around a dozen farms have appealed to the Environmental Board, saying that no precautionary measure has solved the problem and that livestock owners consider it necessary to hunt more wolves.

In Sandra village, on the border of Pärnu and Viljandi counties in Soomaa, livestock owners are struggling with wolves attacking beef calves.

"If a couple are lost out of 200 cows, that's not too bad, but today the situation is such that nearly 90 calves have already been eaten," said farmer Tiit Soa.

According to Tanel Türna, head of the hunting and aquatic wildlife department at the Environmental Board, the situation in Soomaa is serious.

"In Soomaa, we're really talking about extremely large grazing areas in semi-natural landscapes, and while the cattle are fenced in, they are usually confined by a single-line electric fence. And quite often, that single-line fence runs right up against the forest. So in practice, the wolf simply goes under the electric line," Türna explained.

In previous years, such problems had not arisen, but wolves have grown bolder and hungrier.

"They just don't have food. If there were enough prey in the forest, they wouldn't come. But they're hungry and that's why they're looking for food where it's easiest to get it," Soa said.

Türna noted that the deer population has declined, affected by various diseases and a rise in predator numbers. The moose population has also fallen, so wolves turn to easier prey — beef calves.

Soa believes more wolves must be hunted to restore balance.

"There's no other solution, the numbers need to be brought under control. Up until now, this hasn't been a problem. It started last year," he said.

Türna, however, stressed that wolves in Soomaa must be regarded as part of the national park, which also requires protection.

"One of the conservation goals of Soomaa National Park is certainly the natural wildlife of these ancient landscapes, and that includes the wolf. So there's a conflict: on the one hand, as a state, we're trying to protect semi-natural habitats, and on the other hand, the wolves that live there," Türna said.

There are various ways to ward off wolves, but many conventional methods don't work in Soomaa due to its unique landscape.

"For example, it's possible to use different sound deterrents, light-based methods, noise cannons or ensure fairly constant human presence in the area. We've also discussed the possibility of dogs, but considering Soomaa's terrain and limited human activity, that's very complicated," Türna said.

Soa said he plans to build a shelter for his herd in an old barn, but even that may not work, as wolves have grown bolder and the only real solution may be to wait for their numbers to decline.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

