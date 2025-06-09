Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

An unusually large number of wild boar, including over 40 small piglets, were recently caught on a trail camera in Viljandi County, central Estonia.

Hunter and nature expert Peeter Hussar said the animals "keep coming and keep coming," likening the group, properly known as a sounder, to a boars' "kindergarten," since the large numbers of piglets, from different broods, were accompanied by the mothers.

Hussar told "Terevisioon" that the striped young differ in size because they were born at different times.

Apart from being instinctive, the escort is also necessary given that wolves can be found in the same forest, he noted.

The total number of boars in the procession in Põhja-Sakala municipality came to about 55 (see video by Enno Varblane above).

Boars are typically social animals, living in female-dominated sounders consisting of barren sows and mothers with young led by an older matriarch.

--

