Young bear spotted running around Narva-Jõesuu

Local compliance inspector Jüri Kiik said he received several reports of a bear that may be around two years old. He mentioned there are several reasons the young bear may have ended up straying into the seaside resort town.

"Could be that Hedgehog [defense] exercises are going on," he explained. "Could be that there are a lot of people in the forest, maybe some training fire going on. Maybe the mother bear left it behind — or there could be some other reason. Maybe the cub got lost? Honestly, I think it got lost, and maybe it found its mother later."

Kiik noted that wild animal sightings have become more frequent in the area recently.

"There have been cases in Narva, and now here," the Narva-Jõesuu official said. "Wolves have been spotted here too. Whether it's because a lot of forests have been taken down or people are moving around more — and one reason might be that this winter was a mild one. Bears want to hibernate too, and somehow their routine has changed."

