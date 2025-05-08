X!

Estonian hunters share simple tips to stay safe around bears

Brown bears wrestling.
Brown bears wrestling. Source: Ingmar Muusikus
Estonia is home to brown bears, and while urban sightings do happen, encounters are more likely while hiking or foraging. A few simple tips shared by the Estonian Hunters' Society (EJS) can help keep you safe if you run into a brown bear in the wild.

If you encounter a bear, the first rule is to always stay calm, and not panic, the EJS writes.

Never feed bears. Leaving out food or scraps near your home or campsite can attract them, as well as reduce their natural fear of humans.

Make noise in the forest. Talk, clap or step on dry branches to alert bears that may be nearby and give them a chance to move away. Don't go out in bear territory alone.

Avoid bear cubs. If you see a bear cub or cubs, you are in serious danger — their mother is likely nearby and will defend them aggressively. Back away in the direction you came from.

Don't approach carcasses. Bears often guard their kills, which may be hidden under moss or branches, or even sunk partway into a bog.

Scare off bears near homes. Bears may roam into yards in search of easy food. Scare them away with loud noises or shouting, including when going outside in the evening — don't try to stop and take photos.

Watch out during daylight in summer. Bears are typically more active at dusk or at night, but may be active during the day when berries are ripe in summer, or around oat fields in the fall.

Keep dogs close. Unleashed dogs may provoke bears, and can lead them back to you if attacked. If you hear intense barking or signs of a scuffle, move away and toward open ground for better visibility.

Before attacking, bears will usually give a warning by standing on their hind legs and growling loudly. If threatened, back away slowly. Speak calmly, avoid eye contact, and never run or climb a tree.

If attacked by a brown bear, get on the ground and play dead, protecting your head and neck.

Brown bears in Estonia. Source: Osoon/ERR

Editor: Aili Vahtla

