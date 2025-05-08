Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) warned the public to be cautious in Nõmme, Tallinn, after a bear was spotted there Thursday morning.

Karl Kalda, field chief at PPA's Western Harju station, said: "A wild animal can behave unpredictably, especially in an unfamiliar urban environment. We recommend avoiding the area and taking children to school by car. If you encounter a bear, keep away, avoid eye contact, and back away slowly while staying quiet."

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a PPA patrol saw a bear near Rahumäe cemetery in Nõmme, a leafy residential suburb south of the city center. About 10 minutes later, a member of the public called emergency services after spotting the bear running near Ehitajate tee, Üliõpilaste tee, and the Vana-Mustamäe forest area, heading toward the Nõmme ski center.

PPA and rescue teams used a drone to monitor the area and locate the bear.

The PPA urges anyone who spots the bear to call 112 (English is spoken).

This is not the first sighting of a Eurasian brown bear in Tallinn. In May 2020, a mother bear and cub were seen in the Roca al Mare area west of the city. Forest corridors extend into central areas, allowing larger wildlife to enter the city. Elk are also occasionally spotted in Tallinn.

--

