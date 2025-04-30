Agency to pay over €400,000 in predator damage compensation

This year, the Environmental Board will pay out more than €400,000 in compensation to households where livestock, beehives or fishing gear were damaged by predators last year or where investments were made in preventive measures, Maaleht writes.

Compared to previous years, the number of compensation applicants has remained stable, but the amount paid out to support preventive measures has reached a record high.

According to the Environmental Board, more than €130,000 will be directed to 95 beekeepers, livestock farmers and fishers who implemented effective preventive measures, such as building predator-proof fencing, using guard dogs or installing deterrents. Nearly €265,000 will be paid to 360 individuals or businesses to compensate for direct damage caused by predators. More than €22,000 will be paid for damage caused by seals.

This year, the Environmental Board is introducing a new system for compensating predator-related damage: in the case of repeated attacks, livestock owners will bear a greater share of the responsibility. The aim of the change is to encourage livestock owners to invest more in prevention.

"The more we invest in effective preventive measures, the less damage predators cause. This also helps reduce conflicts between nature conservation and economic activity," said Tõnu Talvi, chief nature conservation specialist at the Environmental Board.

Overall, statistics show a downward trend in damage caused by wolves and bears: fewer livestock were killed and fewer beehives were raided per incident than in previous years. The number of repeat cases in the same households also declined compared to 2023.

--

