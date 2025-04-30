X!

Agency to pay over €400,000 in predator damage compensation

News
Sheep.
Sheep. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

This year, the Environmental Board will pay out more than €400,000 in compensation to households where livestock, beehives or fishing gear were damaged by predators last year or where investments were made in preventive measures, Maaleht writes.

Compared to previous years, the number of compensation applicants has remained stable, but the amount paid out to support preventive measures has reached a record high.

According to the Environmental Board, more than €130,000 will be directed to 95 beekeepers, livestock farmers and fishers who implemented effective preventive measures, such as building predator-proof fencing, using guard dogs or installing deterrents. Nearly €265,000 will be paid to 360 individuals or businesses to compensate for direct damage caused by predators. More than €22,000 will be paid for damage caused by seals.

This year, the Environmental Board is introducing a new system for compensating predator-related damage: in the case of repeated attacks, livestock owners will bear a greater share of the responsibility. The aim of the change is to encourage livestock owners to invest more in prevention.

"The more we invest in effective preventive measures, the less damage predators cause. This also helps reduce conflicts between nature conservation and economic activity," said Tõnu Talvi, chief nature conservation specialist at the Environmental Board.

Overall, statistics show a downward trend in damage caused by wolves and bears: fewer livestock were killed and fewer beehives were raided per incident than in previous years. The number of repeat cases in the same households also declined compared to 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Maaleht

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:56

Norstat ratings: Center Party overtakes Reform

10:32

Higher fine rates fail to daunt speeders in Estonia

10:21

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM

10:01

Major banks in Estonia saw profits fall on year to Q1 2025

09:33

Minister: Chicken meat will run out in 46 days if borders closed

08:58

Estonia's GDP rose by 1.2 percent on year to Q1 2025

08:18

Family of man who died of ALS call for assisted dying to be legalized in Estonia

07:42

Agency to pay over €400,000 in predator damage compensation

07:34

Mark Lajal wins in Provence ATP tournament round one

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

29.04

Tallinn fires Tondiraba Ice Hall director Elena Glebova over fraud charges

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

29.04

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

29.04

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

29.04

Over 1,200 historic explosives found in Saaremaa

28.04

Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

29.04

Traffic accidents involving lynxes are rising in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo