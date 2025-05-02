X!

Stakeholders disagree over need to ban lead from sports shooting

News
Hunters.
Hunters. Source: Aimar Rakko/Keskkonnaamet
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs is preparing Estonia's position on a European Commission drive to phase out lead in sports shooting ammunition and fishing weights, and transition to alternatives. Stakeholders have various concerns.

Lead is common in ammunition used for hunting and sports shooting, as well as fishing equipment. According to veterinarian Madis Leivits, traces of lead can get into game meat during hunting and pose a threat to human and wildlife well-being, and the environment.

"When hunting goes on, the ammunition contaminates the meat of the hunted animal, and a significant portion actually reaches the dinner table," Leivits said. "If it's a trophy animal, whose carcass we don't consume ourselves, or the area around the bullet entry wound, which is unsightly and contaminated, we don't put that on our table. We either leave it in the forest, feed it to our dog, or turn it into a minced meat product; however, in reality, we know full well that this lead can also end up on our own table."

A ban on the use and carrying of lead shot in wetlands and near bodies of water took effect two years ago. Lead ammunition had already been prohibited in waterfowl hunting ten years earlier.

According to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), about 100,000 tons of lead enter the EU's environment yearly. Of this, 14 percent comes from hunting, 7 percent from fishing, and 80 percent from sports shooting.

The Ministry of Culture, which oversees sports in Estonia, submitted its position to the Ministry of Social Affairs after consulting with sport fishing and shooting representatives. They found limiting lead ammunition unreasonable due to security concerns and the lack of equivalent alternatives.

Endrik Raun, board member of both the Estonian hunters' society (Eesti jahimeeste selts) and the Estonian sports shooting association (Eesti jahispordi liit), said the European Commission initiative is necessary and rational, but now is bad timing for such restrictions. There are also many loose ends to tie up, he said.

"On one fringe of Europe, there is a full-scale war going on, and every day we hear that Europe is starting to run short of ammunition. In this light, we are planning to change our laws, want to tighten the conditions at shooting ranges, to start switching ammunition in hunting, and so on. We want to force weapon and ammunition manufacturers to move on to new alternatives," Raun said. "It is clear that the preparatory work has been poor, and these issues, the conditions, and the alternatives need to be reviewed much more thoroughly. This is very long work and cannot be done in a few months."

However, the animal protection organization Loomus finds the Ministry of Culture's position incomprehensible. Loomus communication manager Farištamo Eller said that suitable alternatives to lead ammunition exist, so there is no need to delay.

Eller said: "No hobby justifies the poisoning of the living environment. The EU has been moving toward a complete ban on this use of lead for at least 20 years, and the advent of the full ban is well-known. This means that, in reality, there has been quite a long time to prepare for it."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Gallery: 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway

16:40

Janari Jõesaar, Siim-Sander Vene shine in Polish league despite losses

16:01

Stakeholders disagree over need to ban lead from sports shooting

15:29

Runners Tiidrek Nurme, Liis-Grete Arro win in Viljandi

15:26

No changes yet to police license plate camera rollout as legal review continues

14:50

Pension funds' rapid growth slows in 2025

14:02

Estonia goes down against South Korea in ice hockey world champs

13:19

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

12:35

Detours in place as Latvia's Salacgriva Bridge closes for one week

12:26

Estonia's curlers battle for world championship quarterfinals

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

30.04

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

13:19

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

01.05

Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

01.05

Estonia celebrates 21 years of EU membership

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo