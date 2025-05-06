X!

Lisette Täks ends Finland women's ice hockey league season as top scorer

Lisette Täks.
Lisette Täks. Source: ERR
Estonian ice hockey player Lisette Täks had the double honor this year of both her team, Kiekko Espoo, winning the Auroraliiga, and of herself being top goal scorer for the season.

Täks scored 30 goals during the season, while Espoo beat Hämeenlinna in the season finale, to win the league.

"Oh, it was really tough. It was a long season and it was very hard-fought, but I'm proud, very proud of the team," Täks told ERR. "I wouldn't have scored a single goal without my teammates, so they deserve much credit for that."

The level of women's hockey in Finland, famously a powerhouse in the sport, is on the up too, she said, even as the sport is still amateur and not pro, in terms of pay. "Women in Finland still don't get paid for this, but in my opinion, over the past couple of years, the level has been very high and has risen a lot," adding that the hope and aim is it rises further still.

Täks, 22, has lived in Finland since childhood and so is on the national team's radar in her adopted homeland too, and has taken part in camps and tournaments.

"The dream is to make it to the World Championships, and next year there are also the Olympic Games, which is a very big deal," she added. "It's been a long-time dream, and we're trying to make it happen," she added.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

