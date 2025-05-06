X!

Mark Lajal gets Francavilla al Mare ATP tournament off to winning start

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal.
News

Mark Lajal is through to round two of the ongoing ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Italy after beating local player Enrico Dalla Valle in straight sets, 6:3, 6:4.

Lajal, ranked 217th and seeded seventh in the tournament, held in Francavilla al Mare, Abruzzo region, broke in the sixth game of the first set and in the ninth game of the second set.

Notably, he saved five break points from the Italian, ranked 75 places below him in the ATP listings, in the second game of the second set.
Lajal won 76 percent of points on his first serve, while Dalla Valle failed to convert any of his six break opportunities.

The Estonian will face the winner of the match between another Italian Jacopo Berrettini (who came through qualification and is the younger brother of top player Matteo Berrettini) and Edas Butvilas (Lithuania).

If he makes it to the following round, the quarterfinals, Lajal may meet second seed Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia (ATP 175). French player Kyrian Jacquet (ATP 150) is the top-seeded player and is still in the competition.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm Andrew Whyte

News in simple Estonian

