Estonian decathlete Johannes Erm withdraws from Götzis Hypo-Meeting

News
News

Decathlete Johannes Erm has withdrawn from the Hypo-Meeting competition in Götzis, Austria, later this month.

Erm, who had knee surgery just over a month ago, said his recovery is on track, but with the season's main goals in mind, it makes sense to postpone the season opener.

He said: "In consultation with the doctor and physiotherapist, we reached a joint decision that it is not worth rushing the recovery or risking irritation of the knee." He added that his first competition will be in Oslo for the Diamond League stage, June 11-12. This tri-event will feature long jump, hurdles, and javelin throw, not a full decathlon. The Götzis competition involves a full decathlon.

Erm, 27, was one of three Estonian athletes — alongside Janek Õiglane and Karel Tilga — to finish in the top 12 of the decathlon at last summer's Paris Olympics. He won European gold in Rome last year and silver at this year's indoor championships in Nanjing, China.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

