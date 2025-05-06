X!

Eliise Mikomägi crowned European junior powerlifting champ once again

News
Eliise Mikomägi.
Eliise Mikomägi. Source: ERR
News

Estonian junior weightlifter Eliise Mikomägi claimed first place at the European Powerlifting Championships held in Pilsen, Czech Republic, continuing her dominance after winning both the junior world and European titles in equipped powerlifting last year.

Fellow Estonian Eleriin Sepp finished just off the podium, in fourth place.

The event gathered Europe's top junior powerlifters in the Czech capital, to compete for continental titles.

Mikomägi achieved a total of 585 kg, setting a new Estonian record in both the junior and open classes, and for the first time in her career also reached the overall point-based podium, taking second place across all weight categories.

She took three medals, lifting 240 kg in the deadlift (gold), 130 kg in the bench press (gold), and 215 kg in the squat (silver, just 2.5 kg short of her Estonian record).

Eliise Mikomägion the podium in Pilsen. Source: Eesti Jõutõsteliit

Among other Estonian competitors, Eleriin Sepp competed in the same category, lifting 180 kg in the squat, 95 kg in the bench press, and 187.5 kg in the deadlift, which earned her a bronze medal in the latter event.
She finished in fourth place overall with a total of 462.5 kg.

Both athletes train at the University of Tartu Academic Sports Club under the tutelage of coach Peep Päll.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm., Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:48

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

18:18

Eliise Mikomägi crowned European junior powerlifting champ once again

17:50

Prosecution will not bring criminal proceedings against Pihlakodu care home

17:26

Minister: Russia has no business on the European Union's energy markets

17:21

Belonging and community help us stay resilient in uncertain times, says academic

16:54

City of Tartu sues state over care reform expenses

16:52

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

16:48

Estonia's mixed curling duo return from Canada to heroes' welcome

16:07

Swapping vehicles still subject to vehicle registration fee in Estonia

15:43

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

07:49

Estonian pioneering telecoms tech platform Skype closes down

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Tommy Cash: Charli xcx wished me luck at Eurovision after I won Eesti Laul

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo