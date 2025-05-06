Eliise Mikomägi crowned European junior powerlifting champ once again

Estonian junior weightlifter Eliise Mikomägi claimed first place at the European Powerlifting Championships held in Pilsen, Czech Republic, continuing her dominance after winning both the junior world and European titles in equipped powerlifting last year.

Fellow Estonian Eleriin Sepp finished just off the podium, in fourth place.

The event gathered Europe's top junior powerlifters in the Czech capital, to compete for continental titles.

Mikomägi achieved a total of 585 kg, setting a new Estonian record in both the junior and open classes, and for the first time in her career also reached the overall point-based podium, taking second place across all weight categories.

She took three medals, lifting 240 kg in the deadlift (gold), 130 kg in the bench press (gold), and 215 kg in the squat (silver, just 2.5 kg short of her Estonian record).

Eliise Mikomägion the podium in Pilsen. Source: Eesti Jõutõsteliit

Among other Estonian competitors, Eleriin Sepp competed in the same category, lifting 180 kg in the squat, 95 kg in the bench press, and 187.5 kg in the deadlift, which earned her a bronze medal in the latter event.

She finished in fourth place overall with a total of 462.5 kg.

Both athletes train at the University of Tartu Academic Sports Club under the tutelage of coach Peep Päll.

