TalTech/Alexela key player out for rest of playoffs after knee surgery

Siim-Markus Post (on the ball). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Basketball League (KML) 2025 title contenders TalTech/Alexela will be without key playmaker Siim-Markus Post for the remainder of their playoff campaign as the guard recovers from surgery.

Post, 28, shared on social media that he had been dealing with knee pain for some time before opting for surgery.

"Unfortunately, for me, this season is completely over. The ending didn't go the way I hoped. There is nothing more to do now but to start recovering for next season," Post wrote.

"I would like to thank the TalTech organization for their support during this injury. TalTech in four, and also in the final," he said, tipping his team to win the semifinal series in four matches, not five.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1, with match three set for Thursday at the Tartu University sports hall. The fourth match will be on Sunday at the TalTech sports hall.

If the series remains tied, a deciding fifth match will follow.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

