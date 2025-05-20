Estonia's basketball players see mixed fortunes in Spanish season-closing games

Estonian Kristian Kullamäe, basketball player, got playing time on Sunday even as his team Bilbao Basket lost their Spanish Liga ACB round of 32 match at home to Zaragoza, 111:104.

This means Bilbao are out of playoffs with 2 more games to go.

Kullamäe, who plays point guard and shooting guard, spent 12 minutes on the court, scoring seven points (2/2 two-pointers, 1/3 three-pointers) and making one steal in that time. In the negative column, he turned the ball over and committed one foul.

Bilbao, with 11 wins, is in 14th place and out of quarterfinal contention.

However, another Liga ACB Basque team which has an Estonian player, Saski Baskonia, is currently in 8th place with 17 wins, and currently holds the last playoff spot.

In a recent game, Baskonia secured a 110:98 home win over Barcelona, even as Estonian player Sander Raieste remained on the bench.

Meanwhile, Tenerife, which is 25-7, beat Força Lleida 84:72, though Estonia's Henri Drell also watched from the sidelines. With two rounds left in the regular season, Tenerife is in second place, just behind Real Madrid (28-4).

