Ott Eric Ottender becomes first Estonian to score touchdown in Europe's top American football league

Estonian American football star Ott Eric Ottender, who has played college football in the U.S. for the last two seasons, scored on his European League debut on Sunday for Polish team Panthers Wrocław. In doing so, Ottender became the first Estonian to score a touchdown in Europe's top club league.

A graduate of the NFL's talent academy, Ottender moved to the University of Massachusetts in the U.S. two years ago but failed to break through into the team and had little playing time. This spring, however, the Estonian signed a contract with Polish club Panthers Wrocław, who play in Europe's top club league, the European League of Football (ELF).

The Panthers, who are four-time Polish champions, played their opening game of the season in the ELF on Saturday when they hosted Hungarian club Fehervar Enthroners.

The Polish club got off to a flying start when dynamic playmaker D.J. Irons scored the first touchdown of the season. The visitors responded with more of the same on their first offensive drive, but the Panthers were also successful on their second drive, which Ottender converted into six points.

The Panthers then asserted their superiority to earn a solid 55-12 (35-12) victory. Ottender caught five balls and gained 35 yards on his ELF debut.

American quarterback Irons threw four more passes to Darrell Stewart, who finished the game with 72 yards and 2 touchdowns.

***

In the highlights from the game in the YouTube clip above, Ottender's touchdown can be seen from 2 minutes 05 seconds.

---

