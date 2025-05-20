X!

Toomas Annuk named new Estonian women's national basketball team head coach

Toomas Annuk.
Toomas Annuk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Toomas Annuk has been nominated to coach Estonia's national women's basketball team.

The national basketball association (KML) made the announcement that the 52-year-old Annuk, currently assistant coach of the TalTech/Alexela team and who has previously served as an assistant coach for the women's national team, has been awarded the post.

Annuk said: "Coaching the national team is absolutely a great privilege and a simultaneously responsible challenge, and I am sincerely grateful to the KML for approaching me with the proposal to take on this position."

"I believe that through the joint contribution and positive cooperation of all parties – players, coaches, and support staff – it is possible to steer the entire process in a direction where we can see progress and the resulting outcomes," he went on.

Annuk's said goal as head coach will be to foster a welcoming environment for players, where they feel excited and motivated to contribute during both national team "windows" and the summer basketball period. He said he aims to build a team atmosphere focused on success, ensuring that players are always eager to be part of the group.

On the court, Annuk wants to stress players' strengths and create a unified team spirit through the collaboration of both younger and more experienced players, he added.

Annuk replaces Kaspars Majenieks, whose contract was not renewed, by mutual agreement of the parties.

Gerd Kiili, KML secretary general, said: "A big thank you to Kaspars for his great contribution, not only as the head coach of the women's national team but also in developing girls' and women's basketball."

Majenieks for his part expressed pride in including many younger players in the national team, noting that the generational shift strengthened the team, and thanked experienced players for their support, while also hoping that more girls take up basketball.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

