Rein Taaramäe 48th in challenging Japan road race stage

Rein Taaramäe
Rein Taaramäe Source: Syunsuke Fukumitsu/Kinan Racing Team
Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished 48th in a sweltering and hilly second stage at the ongoing International Cycling Union (UCI) 2.2-level road tour race in Japan.

The 127 km Inabe – Inabe circuit stage in Mie Prefecture, west of Nagoya, saw Taaramäe's team, Kinan Racing, compete on their home roads, but for the Estonian, who finished a little over eight minutes after stage winner and current race leader Alessandro Fancellu (JCL Team UKYO; 2:59.32), the day had been: "Difficult. The heat killed me. It's really humid here and over 30 degrees. Basically, I couldn't even push myself because my body just wouldn't allow it and blocked immediately when I went into the red zone. Also, like yesterday, I had cramps again."

In the overall classification, Taaramäe has dropped to 40th place (+8.28), while his teammate Nathan Earle (Australia) coped with the heat better, finishing fifth, less than a minute behind Fancellu, punting him up to 19th overall.

The race continues Wednesday with the 137.3-kilometers Mino – Kamino stage.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

