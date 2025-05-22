Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena to host new football museum

The A. Le Coq Arena, the main football stadium in Estonia, is soon to host a museum dedicated to the sport, due to open this fall.

The Tartu-based national sports and olympic museum (Eesti Spordi- ja Olümpiamuuseum) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement with the Estonian Football Association (EJL).

Siim Randoja, board member at the national sports museum, said the new attraction will focus on playfulness and team spirit.

EJL chair Aivar Pohlak meanwhile said: "Mapping out and presenting the history of Estonian football in a dignified and modern way is very important: one must know history, and it inspires future generations. The museum's opening at A. Le Coq Arena will also bring more activity and added value for both local and international visitors. Our long-standing and excellent cooperation with the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum laid the foundation for this museum."

The planned football museum will span 170 square meters and is being backed by a €135,000 "Museum Accelerator" grant. A collection drive on the sports museum's website will aim to attract rare items from owners, some of which it is hoped will feature in the exhibition.

The memorabilia collection campaign is part of a project that began over a decade ago, culminating in 2018 with key rooms at A. Le Coq Arena being named after Estonian footballing legends.

